Game Day: Game 4, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m.

October 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 4 - Firebirds vs Sting

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Day made 32 saves on 33 shots and Connor Clattenburg scored the game-winning goal as the Firebirds beat the Kitchener Rangers in overtime, 2-1, on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Evan Konyen had a goal and an assist and Flint improved to 2-0-0-0 on the road this season.

IN EXTRA TIME: Friday night was the first time this season the Firebirds had required overtime to decide the result. Connor Clattenburg's game-winning goal came just 66 seconds into the extra frame, securing the extra point for the Birds. During the 2023-24 season, Flint went 9-5 in games that were decided in overtime or a shootout, including a 7-4 mark during games that were decided during OT.

FREQUENT FOES: Flint and Sarnia are set to meet on Saturday night for the first of eight games between the two. The Sting are tied with the Saginaw Spirit as the Firebirds most common opponent. Flint met Sarnia eight times in the 2023-24 season as well and went 4-3-1-0 in those games. Nathan Aspinall had two goals and four assist against Sarnia, the most of any returning Firebird.

HAVE A DAY: Nathan Day made 32 saves on 33 shots during Flint's overtime win over Kitchener on Friday. It was the third consecutive start to open the season for Day, who now owns a 3.00 goals against average and a .886 save percentage. The Edmonton Oilers prospect appeared in 54 of Flint's 68 games during the 2023-24 season and was fourth in the OHL in minutes played.

CONTRASTING SARNIA SPECIAL TEAMS: The Sting have the league's worst power play in the early going and are just 1-for-17 with a man advantage. Sarnia's penalty kill has been excellent, however, having gone 12-for-13 so far, which leads the OHL at 92.3%.

ODDS AND ENDS: Blake Smith was suspended for two games by the OHL on Tuesday. He will serve the second and final game of his suspension on Saturday...Jack D'Arcy assisted on the first Flint goal on Friday night and has two assists through three games. D'Arcy is a native of Cambridge, Ontario, less than 10 miles from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are back on home ice on Wednesday night against the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center

