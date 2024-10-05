Firebirds Drop Sting in OT Thriller, 3-2

October 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - Seven Firebirds came away with a point, Nathan Day made 23 saves on 25 shots, and Kaden Pitre scored the game-winning goal in overtime, securing a 3-2 win for the Flint Firebirds over the Sarnia Sting on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Sting opened the scoring early just over three minutes into the first period. An errant shot went wide of the net and bounced off the end boards where Beckham Edwards pounced on it. He gathered and fired a quick over-the-shoulder shot that slipped by Day's left side, giving Sarnia a 1-0 lead.

The Firebirds came roaring back to life in the second period by controlling the puck early and driving it into the offensive zone. They got on the board after a scramble in front of the net caused Nick Surzycia to lose sight of the puck in the chaos. Jimmy Lombardi swept around the net and poked the puck to Chris Thibodeau, who cashed it in for his first goal as a Firebird.

Just a few minutes later on a Sarnia power play, Lombardi and Thibodeau kept the chemistry going when Thibodeau was able to flick the puck to Lombardi, who raced out ahead of Sarnia's Ryan Brown. Lombardi carried it in and hammered a shot into the corner of the net for the short-handed goal. His first of the season gave the Firebirds their first lead, 2-1.

Late in the third period, Edwards evened things again with his second goal of the night. Zach Filak found Edwards loose in the slot for a shot that snuck past Day's glove, evening things at two. The score would be tied at two for the remainder of regulation, pushing the game to overtime.

In overtime, Evan Konyen drove the puck down the right wing and took two quick shots which were blocked by Surzycia. On the rebound, Pitre slammed a shot over a reeling Surzycia for the game-winning goal, securing the first home win for the Firebirds on the season.

Day made 23 saves on 25 shots, and Surzycia ended with 25 saves on 28 shots. The Firebirds improved to 3-1-0-0 and Sarnia moved to 1-1-1-1 after this division showdown.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Thibodeau's goal was his first as a Firebird, and he now leads the team with seven points...Day earned the win for the second consecutive evening, making a total of 55 saves on 58 shots over the weekend....Lombardi's short-handed marker was his first goal the season. He finished with a goal and an assist.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds take the ice again on Wednesday night against the Kitchener Rangers for their second face-off of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm at the Dort Financial Center. It's Dort Financial Family Night and Dort Financial Credit Union Members are eligible to receive up to four free silver level tickets, with proof of membership, at the Dort Financial Center Box Office.

