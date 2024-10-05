Erie Otters to Retire Legendary Alumni Connor McDavid's Number on January 10, 2025

Erie, Pennsylvania - Legendary. If ever a word could so be used to personify the status of a person, such would be said about Connor McDavid for the Erie Otters. A decade ago, the 17-year-old from Richmond Hill, ON was named the captain of the Erie Otters ahead of his final season in the Ontario Hockey League; a decade after his final year wearing the #97 for the Otters, the organization will send the number ubiquitous with the generational phenomenon to the rafters of the Erie Insurance Arena, never again to be worn by any player in the navy and gold.

In association with Connor McDavid, the McDavid family, and the Edmonton Oilers organization, the Erie Otters are proud and honored to announce the forthcoming retirement of the #97 - 97 days from now on Friday, January 10, 2025 for McDavid Jersey Retirement Night (pres. by Rebich Investments and Erie Apparel). The announcement was made by owner/governor Jim Waters, general manager Dave Brown, and the Otters organization on Saturday, October 5 to commemorate the 13th Anniversary of McDavid's first goal at the Erie Insurance Arena, and as the current Otters prepare to face off against the Saginaw Spirit - the visiting team on January 10.

"I chose to wear number 97 when I was seven years old because that's the year I was born. At that time I had no idea picking that number would become such a big part of me. Never, not in my wildest dreams, did I think it would hang in the rafters forever." said McDavid, "I want to thank the entire Otters organization for this incredible honor. Also, thanks to all my former teammates and all the Otters fans!"

McDavid, a generational talent and current captain of the Edmonton Oilers, played for the Erie Otters from 2012 to 2015. The only Erie Otters draft pick to ever be selected with Exceptional Player Status, Connor McDavid was truly exceptional during his major junior career in the OHL. In 200 total career games with the Erie Otters, McDavid would amass 353 points (122G+231A) - fittingly including 97 career regular season goals - and clean up with a laundry list of awards at both the Canadian Hockey League and OHL level, including 2013's OHL Rookie of the Year, 2014's OHL and CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, 2015 CHL Player of the Year, Scholastic Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect, and OHL Most Outstanding Player, Most Playoff G.A.P., and OHL Playoff MVP (Wayne Gretzky 99 Award). His remarkable leadership, vision, and skill helped lead the Otters to the OHL Final in 2015. All of this would lead to his long-anticipated selection with the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft to his only NHL club, the Edmonton Oilers.

"Retiring Connor's number 97 is the highest honor we can bestow, and there is no one more deserving; his impact on our organization, our league, our sport, and the city of Erie is immeasurable," said Brown, "Connor not only elevated the team with his skill and leadership on the ice, but he also uplifted the Erie community and our fan base. Retiring his number is a fitting tribute, not only to him as a player, but also as a person who embodied the values of hard work, dedication, and excellence. His legacy will now be permanently enshrined in Erie Otters history."

Quickly joining the NHL ranks following his highly-touted draft, Connor McDavid wasted no time in becoming one of the most electrifying players in NHL history. Named the youngest captain ever in 2016, McDavid has consistently dominated the league with his unmatched speed, vision, and scoring ability. He has earned multiple Hart Trophies as league MVP, Art Ross Trophies as the top point scorer, and Ted Lindsay Awards as the most outstanding player, as voted by his peers. McDavid continues to redefine excellence, leading the Oilers to playoff success and cementing his place among the game's all-time greats. In the 2023-24 season, the Oilers - under the bench leadership of McDavid's head coach in Erie, Kris Knoblauch - reached the Stanley Cup Finals as the NHL's Western Conference Champions. During the playoff run, McDavid once again broke NHL records - becoming the all-time leader in playoff assists in a single post-season with 32. While the Oilers fell just short of hoisting the Stanley Cup, Connor McDavid became just the sixth-player in league history to be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy - given to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs - as a member of the runner-up team, solidifying the value of this superstar player.

"Connor's excellence in the NHL is no surprise to anyone who watched him during his time in Erie. His growing-legacy in the NHL as one of the greatest players of his generation is a testament not only to his talent but also to the foundation he built here." said Brown, "We are incredibly proud that his journey to greatness began with the Otters, and he continues to embody the values of hard work, dedication, and excellence that represent our organization."

When the doors to the Erie Insurance Arena open on January 10, the night's game presentation will feature McDavid content and promotions celebrating his illustrious career, with all fans attending the game receiving a limited-edition commemorative giveaway marking the occasion - thanks in partnership with Rebich Investments and Erie Apparel. Ahead of the on-ice ceremony on game night, all Erie Otters players will take the ice for warm-ups in commemorative McDavid-era #97 jerseys - honoring the last time the number will ever be worn on an Erie jersey. This jersey will sport a custom patch dedicated to Connor, and will be auctioned off following the game. The number 97 will be placed in the ice behind both nets as well to commemorate the historic night. A pre-game ceremony, featuring a video tribute highlighting McDavid's most memorable moments in Erie and words from the legendary captain will precede McDavid's number 97 heading to the rafters - marking just the third number retired in the Otters' 28-year history - joining Brad Boyes (16) and Vince Scott (18) along with honored member and Erie sports hall of famer John 'Casey' Wells.

"My time in Erie was so special to me and I can't wait to go back and celebrate with you all." said McDavid, "See you January 10th - Go Otters Go!"

The Otters will host fan events and merchandise opportunities leading up to the game to honor the occasion - to be unveiled at a later date.

Tickets for this game night are currently on-sale on OttersHockey.com or at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office, open special hours for Saturday, October 5's announcement from 10 A.M. until 5 P.M. With a sell-out crowd expected, tickets will go fast - fans are encouraged to act accordingly for this once-in-a-lifetime event. To accommodate the most fans fairly for this special occasion, this will be a blackout date for package holder ticket exchanges, and there will be a limit of six (6) tickets able to be purchased per transaction.

The Otters organization hopes you will attend the special ceremony and game night honoring one of the greatest players to ever wear an Otters jersey.

About Connor McDavid:

Connor McDavid rose to stardom with the Erie Otters, where he captained the team and dominated the OHL, earning the Red Tilson Trophy and CHL Player of the Year honors. His exceptional play led to him being drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015. Since then, McDavid has become one of the NHL's greatest players, winning the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy, 2023 Rocket Richard Trophy, multiple Hart Trophies, Art Ross Trophies, and the Ted Lindsay Award. Known for his speed, vision, and leadership, McDavid's #97 is synonymous with excellence from his junior career to the NHL.

