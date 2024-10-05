Frasca Scores First Otters' Goal as Erie Falls 7-3 to Saginaw

October 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAGINAW, MI - After a big win on the road in London Friday, the Otters road-trip continued Saturday, with the team's first stop of the season at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw. This would be the first time Erie battled an American foe this year as well as their first time taking on Michael Misa and the reigning Memorial Cup champion, Saginaw Spirit. A big test away from home as the Otters looked to sweep their two-game road trip.

The Otters would come out of the gates on fire, building off of the momentum from last night's victory. Dylan Edwards would open the scoring with his third of the season, giving Erie an early advantage 1-0 visitors. Moments later, it would be the Spirit to get off the mark with Michael Misa flying up the ice and scoring his ninth of the young season to knot the game at 1-1. The Spirit would keep the pressure on throughout the period, Joey Willis would find the back of the net as a power play was expiring to give Saginaw a 2-1 lead. The Spirit would have the puck in the back of the net once more in the frame, however it would be taken off the board after a successful coaches' challenge keeping the score 2-1. The Spirit would lead 12-8 in shots on goal after the first.

The Spirit would begin period two on the power play. With the man-power advantage, they would create chance after chance with Ethan Hay scoring his third goal of the season to give Saginaw a 3-1 lead. As the period would roll on, the Otters would create numerous scoring chances but with a strong performance from Saginaw netminder Andrew Oke and unfortunate puck-luck, Erie wouldn't be able to find the back of the net. With just 1.6 seconds left in the period, Misa would score his second goal of the game and his 10th of the season to give the Spirt a 4-1 advantage. Though down on the scoreboard, the Otters would finish the period leading 21-19 in shots on goal.

Period three would begin with the Otters controlling the play. Gabriel Frasca would score his first in Otters colors to make the score 4-2. Just seconds later, the Spirit would respond, with Nic Sima making it 5-2. The home side would keep the pressure on with Kristian Epperson scoring his second of the season making it 6-2. Erie would not go down without a fight as Pano Fimis would score his first of the year to get Erie back within three. The Spirit would put the game away late with Carson Harmer's second of the season, final score 7-3. Final shot total, Erie 37, Saginaw 31.

The Otters return home to the Erie Insurance Arena Friday, as they welcome in the North Bay Battalion for the first and only time this season. Fans are reminded that this is the first 3-2-1 Friday of the season where they can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light, 2$ hot dogs and $1 popcorn.

