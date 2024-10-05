Rangers Earn Come-From-Behind Victory in Owen Sound Saturday
October 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Luca Romano celebrates with teammates
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Amelia Willson / Owen Sound Attack)
It was Owen Sound that jumped out to an early 2-0 first period lead in this game with goals by Declan Waddick and Jake Crawford. Adrian Misaljevic's second of the season cut the deficit in half before heading into the first intermission. That goal would start a run of three unanswered goals by the Rangers earning them a come-from-behind win.
Luca Romano potted his second goal of the season to tie the game for the only action in the middle frame and Antonino Pugliese sent Kitchener home with two points scoring with just over three minutes left in regulation. Jason Schaubel earned his first career OHL victory in his first OHL start stopping 25-of-27 shots.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
OS 1, KIT 0
5:39 Declan Waddick (1) - Jake Crawford, Konnor Smith
OS 2, KIT 0
8:09 Jake Crawford (2) - Konnor Smith, Landen Hookey
OS 2, KIT 1
14:08 Adrian Misaljevic (2) - Tanner Lam, Luca Romano
2nd Period
OS 2, KIT 2
10:45 Luca Romano (2) - Tanner Lam, Adrian Misaljevic
3rd Period
OS 2, KIT 3
16:53 Antonino Pugliese (1) - Unassisted
The Stars:
First Star: Luca Romano 1G, 1A, +2
Second Star: Jake Crawford (OS)
Third Star: Adrian Misaljevic 1G, 1A, +1
The Goalies:
Tonight was another strong goaltending battle. Carter George stopped 23 of a possible 26. After surrendering two goals in the first period, Jason Schaubel was perfect the rest of the way stopping 25 of a possible 27 shots in the game helping him along the way to earning his first career OHL victory.
The Numbers Game:
Powerplay: OS 0/2, KIT 0/3
FO%: OS 49.2%, KIT 50.8%
Up Next: Kitchener return home Sunday to complete their three-in-three weekend and take on the Guelph Storm. Last year Kitchener won five of eight games against their highway 7 rivals in Guelph.
