Spirit Close Road 3-In-3 with Oshawa Sunday

October 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (6-2-1-0) visit the Oshawa Generals (4-5-1-0) on Sunday, October 20th at Tribute Communities Centre. They enter Sunday's contest with wins in back-to-back games to start their road trip.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 6:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467 / Rogers TV

Last Game:

Saginaw visited the Brampton Steelheads Saturday, October 19th where they won in overtime by a score of 3-2. Saginaw opened the scoring 11:46 into the first with Michael Misa tallying his 12th goal of the season. The Steelheads answered with Porter Martone netting his ninth and tenth goals of the season to give Brampton a 2-1 lead early in the second. Saginaw tied the game later in the second with Misa burying his second goal of the night while shorthanded. The third period would lack any scoring sending the game to overtime with a score of 2-2. Five seconds into overtime, Kristian Epperson took the puck off Misa's faceoff win and slipped a shot under the pad of Brampton's netminder to secure a 3-2 victory for Saginaw. Both Epperson and Misa finished the night with three points.

Oshawa last played on Friday, October 18th where they defeated the Peterborough Petes by a score of 4-2. Peterborough opened the scoring with Brody Partridge scoring his first goal of the season 1:34 into the game. The Generals would control the scoring from there with four straight goals. Ethan Toms scored his second of the season early in the second. Beckett Sennecke tallied his second of the season 6:54 into the second period. Luca Marrelli would close the second period with his sixth goal of the season. Oshawa opened the third with Luke Torrance scoring his second of the year giving Oshawa a 4-1 lead. The Petes responded, but Oshawa held on for a 4-2 win.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Oshawa only faced off twice last season. The Generals won both games outscoring the Spirit 11-5. Calem Mangone tallied a goal in both games against the Generals with Zayne Parekh and Joey Willis each recording assists in both matchups.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently on a nine-game point streak where he has tallied 13 goals and six assists for a total of 19 points. He will look to extend his streak to ten games against the Generals. Kristian Epperson is coming off a three-point game against and Brampton and will look to stay hot. Epperson is currently second on the team in points with 14 (5G, 9A). Calem Mangone has played well through nine games this season, with three goals and seven assists for ten points. Mangone scored twice against Oshawa last season and has points in seven of his past eight outings.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli leads his team in points with 11 (6G, 5A) in ten games. The defenseman has points in his last two games, and started the season on a six-game point streak. Second-year forward Owen Griffen is off to a hot start with nine points (2G, 7A) in his first ten games. Oshawa's 6th overall pick in 2023 skated in 61 games last season with a goal and five assists. Jacob Oster is the OHL's reigning Goaltender of the Year. After a four-game slide, Oster responded with back to back wins against the Petes on Thursday and Friday. Most recently, Oster stopped 24/26 on Friday night at home.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Oshawa's NHL Drafted Players:

- Luca Marrelli (CBJ)

- Calum Ritchie (COL)

- Dylan Roobroeck (NYR)

- Colby Barlow (WPG)

- Beckett Sennecke (ANA)

- Ben Danford (TOR)

