Rangers Sweep Three-In-Three Weekend Set with 4-2 Win over Storm
October 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers celebrate a goal against the Guelph Storm
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke)
The force was with the Rangers Sunday night as Kitchener recorded their ninth consecutive game with a point and won their third straight contest, 4-2 over their Highway 7 rivals. The Blueshirts capped off three games in three nights taking home a perfect six-of-a-possible six points.
Guelph broke the ice first; however, Jack LaBrash responded with his first career OHL goal to tie the game at 1-1. Trent Swick and Adrian Misaljevic combined for two more goals to make it three straight unanswered and put the Rangers up by two. Both teams found the back of the net once more as Rangers forward, Chris Grisolia scored the empty net goal to seal a 4-2 Rangers victory.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
GUE 1, KIT 0
8:09 Rylan Singh (1) - Leo Serlin, Alex McLean
GUE 1, KIT 1
12:55 Jack LaBrash (1) - Kaden Schneider, Adrian Misaljevic
GUE 1, KIT 2
12:55 Trent Swick (4) - Adrian Misaljevic, Jakub Chromiak - PPG
2nd Period
GUE 1, KIT 3
17:54 Adrian Misaljevic (6) - Jakub Chromiak, Matthew Andonovski
3rd Period
GUE 2, KIT 3
4:50 Vilmer Alriksson (2) - Cam Allen, Max Namestnikov
GUE 2, KIT 4
18:02 Chris Grisolia (1) - Justin Bottineau - ENG
The Stars:
First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 2A)
Second Star: Brayden Gillespie (17 Saves, 3 GA)
Third Star: Jakub Chromiak (2A)
The Goalies:
Brayden Gillespie got the start for Guelph; he surrendered 3 goals on 20 shots as he recorded the loss on the road. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons made 22 saves on 24 shots in the Rangers third straight win.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: GUE 24, KIT 21
Powerplay: GUE 1-3, KIT 1-5
FO%: GUE 50.9%, KIT 49.1%
Up Next: Kitchener take the week off before starting a home and home with Erie on Friday. This is the second time Kitchener is facing off against Erie this season as they began the season at home vs the Otters.
Get ready for a night of hockey with a country twist at the Kitchener Rangers Country Night on October 25th! The Aud will be buzzing with energy as we bring a touch of country flair to the game. Whether you're a country music fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy country tunes, special themed activities, and, of course, thrilling hockey action. So grab your friends, wear your best denim, and join us for a night that blends the excitement of Rangers hockey with the spirit of country!
Images from this story
