Generals Down Memorial Cup Champions Spirit to End Homestand

October 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals took down the Saginaw Spirit 5-3 to close out the weekend sweep.

Beckett Sennecke picked up the first star, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in the win. Jacob Oster was in net for the Gens, stopping 31 of the 34 shots.

It was Colby Barlow getting the monkey off his back, finding the back of his net for his first goal as a General, giving Oshawa a 1-0 lead.

The Gens came out hot in the second period, scoring three goals in the second period and two in the first two minutes. First, it was Luke Torrance picking up his third of the season, then it was Matthew Buckley making it 3-0 Gens.

After Saginaw got one back, it was Sennecke firing one bar down from the slot to make it 4-1 Gens, and after the Spirt answered, it was Sennecke again restoring the lead to making it 5-1.

The Oshawa Generals' next home game is Sunday, October 27th, when they take on their rivals, the Peterborough Petes. Get your tickets here.

