Generals Host Spirit Looking to Close Weekend on a High Note

October 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals hope to close out the weekend with a win when they take on the Saginaw Spirit.

Oshawa is tied for first in the division after picking up back-to-back wins against their rivals, the Peterborough Petes. After a slow start to the season, the Gens picked up their first win on home ice. It is also the first time this season that the team has won two games in a row.

The defending Memorial Cup Champions come to town having just defeated the Brampton Steelheads 3-2 in overtime. Saginaw has continued its strong play from last season and is tied for third in the OHL.

Oshawa swept the two-game series beating the Spirit at home early in the season before going to Saginaw and stealing the second.

The Generals took on Saginaw right as they started to turn their season around, beating the Spirit 5-1. Oshawa got goals from five different goal-scorers including a multi-point night from Beckett Senneck who had a goal and an assist.

Oshawa got things started early in that one as Sennecke found the back of the net less than two minutes in. The Gens would add a pair of goals in the first, grabbing a 3-0 lead.

Saginaw would get one back in the second but the Generals would strike twice more to make it a 5-1 hockey game.

Player to Watch: Oshawa

Owen Griffin has been hot to start the season picking up nine points, good for second on the team in scoring. The NHL Draft is eligible forward has shown his playmaking abilities with his speed and vision, picking up seven assists to lead the team.

Player to Watch: Saginaw

On the Spirit side, it has been Michael Misa leading the way as the Saginaw forward sits one point of the league lead with 19 points, of which 13 are goals.

Catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 6:05 P.M.

