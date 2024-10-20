Erliden Stops 34 as Otters Fall 3-1 in London

London, Ontario - Sweet Caroline Sunday! The middle portion of four-straight games away from home would see the Erie Otters play a rare Sunday afternoon contest in the Forest City. Taking on a London Knights team that was downed 5-1 last time out on Friday night, and lost to Erie earlier this month in a 5-3 contest, the Knights would be looking for a bit of Western Conference revenge. With the Otters riding into the Canada Life Place with points in four-straight games, and three-consecutive wins, confidence would be high on the Erie side. Noah Erliden would get the start for Erie, looking to continue his personal success against London.

It would be the Noah Erliden show in the opening period, as the London Knights would fire 17 shots in the first 20 of the game. Erie would earn the only power play of the period early on, but be unable to convert on it. Near the end of the period, both Jacob Julien and Carey Terrance would be taken to the box for roughing penalties to lead to four-on-four. With the opening period in the book, Erie and London would be tied at 0-0, with the Knights holding a 17-7 shot advantage.

The offense would finally come in period two, with the two teams combining for four total goals off of a 22-shot period. After an Oliver Bonk goal would be called back for an offside, the London Knights would still be able to find the game's first goal just past the halfway mark of the game from Rene Van Bommel (2). It would take just 24 seconds, but the Otters would knot the game up as Sam Alfano (6) would receive a perfect feed from Ty Henry and send it home on a backhand. Just over four minutes later, Erie would find themselves on the penalty kill, where Easton Cowan (3, PPG) would beat Noah Erliden. Near the period's conclusion, Jesse Nurmi (2) would connect with the back of the net on a shot from the slot to give the Knights a 3-1 lead after 40. London would lead in shots 28-18 in the game.

The third period would see Erie desperate to knot the game up, taking a 13-9 period shot lead, but be stonewalled by goaltender Austin Elliot in the final frame - despite two opportunities on the man-advantage. Erie would pull the netminder late to provide a spark, but the game would finish the same as the second period did, with Erie down 3-1. The Otters drop their first game in regulation in their last four, and see the Sweet Caroline season series tied up at 1-1. Noah Erliden would earn third star honors for his 34/37 night.

Erie will now head home, before leaving for a road trip to Barrie and Kitchener on Thursday and Friday nights. Erie will return home on Saturday, October 26 to close out the month with a battle against the Kitchener Rangers for the Halloween Spooktacular game, featuring a FREE Otters Pillowcase to the first 1500 fans as well as pregame trick-or-treating in-arena with over a dozen local organizations.

