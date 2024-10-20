Colts Hold off Ottawa for Third Straight Win

October 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The lone game of the weekend saw the Colts and 67's square off at TD Place in a Sunday matinee. The Colts entered Sunday hoping their luck would change, the last time they walked away with two points in Ottawa was March 27th, 2022.

The first period was quiet with neither team solving the goalies. Ottawa would lead the shots 9-7.

Dalyn Wakely continued his hot streak of finding the scoresheet, marking his fourth goal in four games from a remarkable no-look pass by Bode Stewart, Zach Wigle collected the secondary assist. Wakely's goal would spark the scoring for both teams. The 67's quickly responded with two goals to gain the lead. Former 67's forward, Brad Gardiner grabbed the rebound and potted his fourth of the year to tie the game, Beau Akey and Bode Stewart grabbed the assists. Vancouver Canucks prospect, Riley Patterson would skate down the ice just over a minute later and fired home his first of two of the night, Grayson Tiller with the lone assist. Ottawa would solve Hillebrandt for their third goal of the game. Patterson and Stewart teamed up once again on an offensive rush, with Patterson getting his second goal of the period. Shots remained even after forty minutes with both teams registering 16 each.

The third period would see the Colts push back against the 67's rally but come out on top. Zach Wigle sealed the game with an empty-net goal with 37 seconds remaining in the contest. Sunday's win made it three straight victories. The shots would end with the Colts outshooting the 67's 33-31. Sam Hillebrandt would collect his fourth win of the young season.

The Colts will rest up for next week's three-in-three, starting with Erie on Thursday night, a quick trip to Brampton on Friday, and finish the week with Guelph on Saturday night at Sadlon Arena.

