Ethan Hay Scores in 200th OHL Game, Misa Extends Point Streak as Spirit Fall to Oshawa

October 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit closed out the weekend falling to the Oshawa Generals 5-3 on Sunday, October 20th at Tribute Communities Centre. Michael Misa extended his point streak to ten games, tallying one goal and one assist in the game. Lightning prospect Ethan Hay recorded a goal and an assist in his 200th career OHL game. Andrew Oke started in net for Saginaw recording 28 saves on 33 shots. Jacob Oster was the starting goaltender for Oshawa tallying 31 saves on 34 shots.

The Generals opened the scoring Sunday night while on a two-man advantage. Colby Barlow found the loose puck and sent it to the back of the net to give Oshawa a 1-0 lead. Beckett Sennecke and Luke Torrance were credited with assists.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 OSH (Total Shots: 9 - 13)

Oshawa struck early in the second while on the powerplay. Luke Torrance buried his third of the season getting assists from Beckett Sennecke and Luca D'Amato.

Oshawa continued to add on as Matthew Buckley tallied his fifth goal of the season just 27 seconds later. Ethan Toms and David Svozil picked up the assists as the Generals took a 3-0 lead.

Saginaw finally answered with Kristian Epperson's wide shot bouncing perfectly off the boards to Michael Misa. Misa sent a shot from left faceoff circle into the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season. Calem Mangone also picked up an assist as Misa extended his point streak to ten games.

The Generals regained their three-goal lead as Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke buried the puck for his third of the season. Colby Barlow and Zackary Sandhu picked up the assists.

After 2: SAG 1 - 4 OSH (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 13 Total Shots: 16 - 26)

The Spirit opened the scoring in the third with captain Ethan Hay sneaking a loose puck into the back of the net off a scramble. Calem Mangone took the initial shot on Oster, and Michael Misa grabbed the secondary assist.

Fresh out of the box, Beckett Sennecke stole the puck and sent a shot past Oke for his second of the night at 12:47.

Saginaw continued to fight with an empty net as Kristian Epperson buried Zayne Parekh's rebounded shot for his sixth goal of the season. Captain Ethan Hay tallied an assist as the Spirit got back within two, but their comeback fell short

FINAL: SAG 3 - 5 OSH (3rd Period Shots: 18 - 7 Total Shots: 34 - 33)

Powerplay: SAG 1/5 OSH 2/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (28 Saves / 33 Shots L) OSH Jacob Oster (31 Saves / 34 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to the Sault Ste. Marie to face the Greyhounds on Wednesday, October 23rd at GFL Memorial Gardens. Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

