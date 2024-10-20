Kitchener Wraps up Weekend on Home Ice, in Search of Fourth Straight Win

October 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will square off against the Guelph Storm on Sunday in the second half of their home-and-home series with their Highway Seven rivals. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at The Aud.

Get ready for Star Wars Night! Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite Star Wars-themed costumes and immerse themselves in the festivities, including photo ops with characters, interactive entertainment, and more galactic fun! May the Force be with you and cheer on the East Avenue Blue!

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

TV: Super Sports Pack, cable 466 (Ontario)

East Avenue Blue (Digital Magazine)

PROMOTIONS

It's Star Wars night at The Aud! The Kitchener Rangers will have Star Wars-themed entertainment, photo ops with characters, prizes to be won for the best dress fans, and more. The 501st Legion will be in attendance for tonight's game. Fans are invited and encouraged to don their favourite Star Wars costumes and cheer on the Rangers against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm - you won't want to miss this!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Sunday's mid-evening matchup is the latter game of a back-to-back against the Storm, with the Rangers earning their second straight win against Guelph this season on Saturday - winning 3-2 in a shootout. Following Sunday's game, the two won't meet again until the first day of December. Last season, Kitchener and Guelph played each other eight times with the Rangers holding the slight advantage, winning the season series with a 5-3-0-0 record against the Storm. Over the last five years, the two teams have played 36 times, with the Blueshirts holding a commanding 24-11-1-0 record against Guelph. At The Aud over that stretch, the Rangers have gone 13-5-0-0.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (6-2-1-1)

Second in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

Heading into Sunday's showdown at The Aud, the Rangers are riding an eight-game point streak after a thrilling 3-2 comeback shootout win against the Storm on Saturday at the Sleeman Centre. Trailing 2-0 through almost two full periods, Cameron Mercer scored his first goal of the 2024-25 season - cutting the deficit to one with Justin Bottineau and Chris Grisolia adding assists on the marker. Midway through the final frame, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) scored his team-leading sixth goal, knotting the game at two apiece. On the equalizer, Grisolia and Bottineau would add their second assists of the game. After overtime solved nothing, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) and Tanner Lam scored in the shootout, sending the Rangers back to Kitchener with the extra point. Goaltender Jason Schaubel earned the second victory of his OHL career, stopping 27 of 29 shots and earning the first star of the game honours.

Kitchener was not granted a power play in the game, but was successful on the penalty kill, going a perfect four-for-four against the Storm's man advantage. Ten games into the season, the Rangers hold a 20.5% power play percentage while operating the penalty kill at 83.8%.

Rangers to Watch:

Justin Bottineau has seemingly found his groove offensively over the past few games. The junior forward has recorded three points (3A) over his previous three games, bringing his season point total to four through ten contests. Fresh off a two-assist performance against the Storm, he's a player to watch to carry that success over on Sunday on home ice.

Jackson Parsons has appeared in seven games for the Rangers this season, boasting a commendable 4-2-1 record, posting a 3.32 goals against average and a .883 save percentage. With the Rangers riding the momentum of an eight-game point streak, Parsons has been an anchor in the crease as the last line of defense over that stretch. Already earning a win against the Storm on home ice once this season, look for him to find his second on Sunday.

Although he did not register a point against the Storm on Saturday, Carson Campbell has been productive offensively as of late. The junior defenseman has recorded four points (4A) in his last four games, placing him as the fifth-highest assist-getter on the team through ten games. Before Saturday's game, Campbell registered a two-point night against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, and one-point nights against the Saginaw Spirit and Niagara IceDogs (previous three-game point streak).

SCOUTING THE STORM (3-4-0-1)

10th in the Western Conference, 19th in the OHL

Heading into Saturday's matchup against the Blueshirts, the Storm were on the losing end of their previous two contests - only scoring one goal in each. As the puck dropped at the Sleeman Centre against Kitchener, the Storm jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) scored his third of the year and Parker Snelgrove scored his second. However, the Rangers would rally back, scoring two goals in the second half of the game and ultimately winning the game in a shootout, 3-2. The Storm still walked away with a point, but they remain 10th in the Western Conference and 19th in the OHL after their third straight defeat. Through eight games, Cam Allen (Washington Capitals) leads the team in assists (5) and points (6), while Karabela, Ryan McGuire, and Alex McLean have tied for the most goals with three. From a team standpoint, Guelph holds a power play success rate of 18.5% and their penalty kill is running at 85.7%.

On Sunday, the Storm will be keen on snapping their losing skid and eager to find their first win against the Blueshirts this season.

Storm to Watch:

Vilmer Alriksson (Vancouver Canucks) entered the 2024-25 season coming off a 33-point season, scoring 17 goals and adding 16 assists in 67 regular season games. Alriksson, who's played in six games for the Storm this season, has recorded three points (1G, 2A) for the club, sitting fifth on the team in assists with two. On Saturday, the forward registered a primary assist and is a player to watch offensively on Sunday.

Brayden Gillespie is playing in his junior year for Guelph in the 2024-25 season. Coming off a career year, posting a 23-21-4 record, a 3.15 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage, the goaltender is seeking to continue his strong play this season. Through six games, Gillespie has earned a 3-3-0 record, a 3.03 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage. He'll look to be a key factor in Kitchener on Sunday, anchoring an effort to earn a victory on the road.

Playing in his fourth season with the Storm, Cam Allen (Washington Capitals) leads the team in assists (5) and points (6) through eight games. The defenseman only appeared in 25 games last year, but throughout his OHL career, he's played in 160 regular season games, scoring 21 goals, 56 assists, and 77 total points. Already off to a productive start in the 2024-25 season, he's a player to watch to continue his strong play at The Aud on Sunday.

Drafted Storm:

The Storm have four players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was selected in 2022, two in 2023, and one who was picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) was taken in the 2022 draft, Vilmer Alriksson (Vancouver Canucks) and Cam Allen (Washington Capitals) were selected in 2023, and Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers - currently playing for the team) was drafted in the 2024 draft.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday's game vs the Guelph Storm will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's game, the Rangers will shift focus to another home-and-home series against the Erie Otters next week. Starting on Friday, October 25th, at 7:00 p.m. the East Avenue Blue will host the Otters for Country Night before heading to Erie on Saturday for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Erie Insurance Arena.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.