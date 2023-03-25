Special Teams Factor in Black Bears' Loss

March 25, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Fraser, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears faltered on the road by a final score of 8-4 on Saturday night to the Motor City Rockers. Special teams was the difference maker as Motor City was able to net two shorthanded goals and two on the power play.

The Rockers started the scoring, just like they did on Friday, jumping out to a 1-0 lead. Cam Yarwood was able to tie the game at 1-1 with a ppg, his 8th of the season, and 5th on the man-advantage. The Rockers answered right back, on the very next shift. Declan Conway took advantage of a sloppy turnover and was able to put it past the goaltender. At the end of period, Motor City found themselves in a familiar spot, up 2-1.

Tyson Kirkby and the Black Bears started the second period on the power play, where he converted for the second time. The game remained tied at 2-2 for four minutes, but then the Rockers came barging in through the door.

Motor city proceeded to score the next two goals on special teams, one shorthanded and one on the power play.

Tyler Gjurich was able to cut into the deficit temporarily, scoring a wrap-around goal, but Motor City was able to add a second shorthanded goal to carry a 5-3 lead into the locker room.

The metaphorical wheels fell off the wagon in the third period for Binghamton. The Rockers scored twice in the first 90 seconds of the period, and another at the 9:35 mark extending their lead to 8-3. The bleeding stopped when Jake Schultz scored his 12th of the season, continuing to push his career-high in goals.

Gjurich's goal in the second period puts him at 295 all-time goals in the FPHL, just two shy of holding the record.

Binghamton will return home Friday and Saturday to take on Elmira and Columbus. Sock-Out Cancer Night presented by: Security Mutual will take place Friday at 7:00P.M. featuring specialty jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. First Responder Night will follow on Saturday at the same time, benefiting the American Heart Association. A live postgame jersey auction will also take place following the contest with Columbus.

The annual Heart Cup game will take place at 3:30P.M. on April 1st between Binghamton Fire and Binghamton Police. The Black Bears are offering a special ticket package that for just $15 fans a receive tickets to both the Heart Cup and Black Bears game.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.