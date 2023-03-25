River Dragons Lose Heartbreaker to Thunder

HARRINGTON, DE - The Columbus River Dragons dropped a heartbreaker to the Delaware Thunder on Saturday night by a 4-3 count.

A physical contest from the outset, the River Dragons entered the third period trailing 3-1 before rallying to tie the game on goals by Alexander Jmaeff and Jacob Kelly, with Kelly's marker coming on the power play with just 2:51 left in regulation.

With time winding down in regulation, Delaware ended up with a late power play of its own and cashed in with 28 seconds remaining in the third to skate away with the 4-3 win.

Lane King scored the other goal for the River Dragons in the loss, while Breandan Colgan made 24 saves.

The River Dragons are back in action on Friday night at the Watertown Wolves. The next home game is April 7 and 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

