Sea Wolves Held to Weekend Split in Danbury

Danbury, CT - The (15-30-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves' search for a regular season sweep over the(37-7-5) Danbury Hat Trickscame to a halt on Saturday nightwitha 9-4 defeat at Danbury Arena.

Yianni Liarakos opened the scoring for the Sea Wolves with his second goal of the weekend at 4:06 of the first period. The assistants on the play were Sam Turner and Philip Wong.

With four minutes remaining in the opening stanza, things fell apart for Mississippi as the Hat Tricks scored four goals in a span of one minute and 20 seconds.Gordie Bonnell, Jonny Ruiz, Tobias Odjick and Michael Marchesan were the scorers in the impressive run.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored for the second night in a row to cut the Sea Wolves' deficit to 4-2, but Ruiz would hit the net again late in the period. The teams stood at a 5-2 Hat Tricks lead after just 20 minutes in the books.

The first intermission did not slow down Danbury's progress, as they came out and added three more goals to their total from Odjick, Zach Pamaylaon and Jacob Ratcliffe. The Sea Wolves were silenced in the second period and saw their deficit balloon to an 8-2 score.

Mississippi showed in the final period that they still had some fight in them with Lucas Helland and Jake Raleigh lighting the lamp. But any chance of a dramatic Sea Wolves comeback run was cut short with Brendan Sheehan'stop-shelf goal which closed the game at 9-4.

Yianni Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov once again had matching performances with one goal and two assists apiece. Blake Weyrick started in net for the Sea Wolves before Joe Sheppard entered in relief 1:50 into the second period.

Next weekend, the Sea Wolves have their third straight road series, this time heading to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to face the Carolina Thunderbirds. The three-game series opener is set for Friday, March 31 at 6:35pm Central Time. The action can be viewed all weekend long on the Mississippi Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

