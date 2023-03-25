Sea Wolves Welcome Makenzie Schopfer

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced on Friday the signing of defenseman Mackenzie Schopfer to the team roster.

Schopfer, a native of Sherman, Connecticut, joins the Sea Wolves after playing 24 games this season at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (ACHA), where he combined two goals and 10 assists. Mackenzie spent four years at IUP, stacking up a total of 109 regular season games throughouthis collegiate career.

Before joining the college ranks, Schopfer played junior hockey with the USPHL's Carolina Eagles from 2015-2017. He rounded out his junior career during the 2017-18 campaign by splitting the season between the Espanola Express (NOJHL) and New York Apple Core (EHL).

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday, April 7 for a 7:05pm start against the Motor City Rockers. It's '90s Throwback Night brought to you by Star Cleaners! The Sea Wolves will be wearing specialty 90s themed uniforms with select jerseys being auctioned off live after the game. Others will be auctioned on the Dash App.

