Milam's OT Winner Steals 6-5 Win over Binghamton

Fraser, MI - After battling for a hard fought win on Sunday afternoon in Carolina, the Rockers had to come from behind to earn its third straight win at home.

Motor City erased a two goal deficit to force overtime and beat Binghamton 6-5 on Friday night.

Despite coming back in the game, the Rockers (27-16-6) jumped out to a two goal lead in the first period.

Motor City earned a 1-0 lead 2:08 into the first period when Tim Perks moved the puck to the point onto the stick of Nick Magil-Diaz. Magil-Diaz moved the puck to the near side onto the stick of a crashing Jamie Milam who fired it through the five-hole for his third of the year.

The Rockers extended the lead with 4:20 left in the period when Dante Suffredini found Brad Reitter on a cross-ice pass to the far side circle. As he was falling, Reitter fired the puck through the five-hole for a 2-0 lead.

The Black Bears (30-14-5) though was able to steal one back with 46.5 seconds left in the first period when Austin Thompson intercepted a pass at center ice and carried it into the offensive zone where he fired the puck top shelf stick side for his 26th of the season and a 2-1 lead.

Binghamton started the second period on a three goal run to overtake the game.

With 12:34 left in the middle frame, Justin Coachman fired the puck from the slot that was deflected in front by Tyler Gjurich to tie the game at 2-2.

A 1:16 later, Thompson centered the puck to Mac Lewis who fired the puck on net. The rebound bounced right back to his stick and he put in the goal for a 3-2 lead.

The lead grew again on the rebound in front of the net on the power play. Binghamton, who has the best power play in the league, had a shot fired on net by Lewis in the slot. The puck bounced in between the hash marks to Tyson Kirkby who banged in the puck for his 24th of the season for a 4-2 lead.

The Rockers needed a power play to pull back into the game and did so late in the second period.

Scott Coash fired a hard shot from the point that was deflected by Cade Lambdin in front of the net to cut into the lead, 4-3, for his sixth of the season with 5:43 left in the period. The Rockers earned a late period goal to tie the score at 4-4 off the stick of Danny Vanderwiel with 3:14 to play in the second.

Binghamton retook the lead on the power play midway through the third period when Cam Yarwood fired a hard blast from the point for a 5-4 lead 7:44 into the period before Derek Makimaa tied the score a minute later at 5-5 on his 18th of the year.

The Rockers earned the extra point in overtime when Milam fired a hard blast from the high slot that caught the inside of the nearside post for a 6-5 win and his second of the game.

Motor City and Binghamton will square off for the final time this season on Saturday at 6:00pm at Big Boy Arena.

