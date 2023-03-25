Prowlers Beat Wolves on Pucks and Pups Night

March 25, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







On Pucks and Pups night at McMorran Place, the Port Huron Prowlers defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-1 to earn a series split. The Prowlers move to 4-2-0 on their homestand.

Frank Schumacher snuck down to the middle of the ice and wired a one-timer past Owen Liskiewicz to give Port Huron a 1-0 lead 8:35 in.

That score held until the second period when the Prowlers struck again. On a delayed penalty, Dalton Jay skated into the offensive zone and fed Sam Gagnon who tipped it home to extend the lead to 2-0.

41 seconds later, Kolton Maguire sent a shot from the point through traffic that Wyatt Hoflin got a large chunk of, but not enough, and the lead was back to one.

Hoflin and the Port Huron defense locked things down the rest of the way and Schumacher chipped the puck around two Wolves before hitting the empty net in the final minute.

Schumacher finished with two goals and was the first star of the game while Jay earned second-star honors with two assists. Hoflin made 28 saves and was the game's third star.

Liskiewicz finished with 37 saves in the loss for Watertown.

The Prowlers finish their seven-game homestand on Friday, March 31 against the Motor City Rockers. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166.

