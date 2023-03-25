Hat Tricks Swamp Sea Wolves

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks responded to a rare home loss on Friday night against the Mississippi Sea Wolves with a dominant 9-4 victory on Saturday night, the second highest offensive output of the season for the Hat Tricks.

Tobias Odjick led the way with a two-goal and two-assist night for four points. Jonny Ruiz contributed another two goals and an assist to power the offensive push.

Mississippi potted the first goal of the game on a power play only 4:06 into the game thanks to Yianni Liarakos. The Sea Wolves appeared to have the offensive control of the game before a stretch of two minutes and twenty seconds flipped the script completely. Gordy Bonnel opened the scoring to send the Danbury Arena into a frenzy. Ruiz, Odjick, and Marchesan followed before Yaroslav Yevdokimov answered for the Sea Wolves and Ruiz notched his second of the game to end the scoring at 5-2 ahead of the intermission.

Danbury added three more goals in the second period behind the efforts of Zach Pamalayon, Odjick, and Jacob Ratcliffe. Brendan Sheehan ran the Hat Tricks scoring to nine with a third period power play goal while Lucas Hellend and Jake Raleigh notched two more Sea Wolf goals to end the night at 9-4 in Danbury's favor.

Brian Wilson recorded 46 saves and added two assists to the night's scoring effort. All in all, 13 of the 18 players Danbury dressed scored a point in the effort.

The Hat Tricks improve to 36-7-5, moving into a tie with the Columbus River Dragons for most points in the FPHL.

Mississippi falls to 15-30-4. This is the first Hat Tricks win against the Sea Wolves in the brief existence of their franchise.

Blake Weyrick started the game for the Sea Wolves, stopping 18 of 25 shots on net. Joseph Sheppard entered in relief and stopped 22 of 24 shots.

Mississippi travels to play Carolina next weekend for a three game series in Winston-Salem.

Danbury concludes their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon against the Delaware Thunder. Puck drops at 3 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.

