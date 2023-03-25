Danbury Hat Tricks Host Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7PM

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their three game weekend home series against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7PM.

The teams opened their weekend series on Friday night with a 5-3 Mississippi victory.

Danbury (36-7-5) sits in first place in the Empire Division, leading the Binghamton Black Bears by 13 points with a game in hand. The Hat Tricks trail the Columbus River Dragons for first place in the league overall by three points with a game in hand on the River Dragons. Mississippi (15-29-4) sits in fifth place in the Continental Division.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Yianni Liarakos each recorded a goal and three assists for four points, and are tied for second in the FPHL for overall scoring at 83 points. Yevdokimov leads the FPHL in goal scoring with 46.

Brendan Sheehan recorded a multi-point game last night with a goal and an assist to help spearhead a Hat Tricks comeback in the third period that fell just short.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

