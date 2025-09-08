Special Guest Ben Shelton Interviews Trinity Rodman
Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Special guest Ben Shelton interviews Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman after she scores two goals in shutout win at home.
