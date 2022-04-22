Space Cowboys Wrangle Rainiers on Thursday, 6-3

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-10) have dropped the first two of three during this six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-10), after a 6-3 setback on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Sugar Land led 1-0 after three innings, thanks to a Michael Papierski sac fly in the second. In the fourth the Space Cowboys batted eight times and scored three runs with the aid of three walks. Papierski (single), Scott Manea (sac fly) and Alex McKenna (single) drove in runs.

Leading 4-0 in the fifth, Sugar Land tacked on another after a one-out walk to Lewis Brinson, who later scored after singles by Korey Lee and Corey Julks (RBI). The visitors concluded their scoring in the eighth when Alex De Goti led off with a double and crossed home on Papierski's second hit and third RBI, a single.

Steven Souza, Jr. homered for the first time as a Rainier by launching one to left, leading off the home eighth. Back-to-back singles by Zach Green and Erick Mejia led to a balk, scoring Green following Souza's homer. In the ninth, Mason McCoy stroked his first home run with Tacoma as well, also to left, to end the evening.

The same clubs will reconvene once again at 7:05 PT on Friday at Cheney Stadium for game four. RHP Darren McCaughan will start for the Rainiers, against Space Cowboys RHP Tyler Ivey.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

