Bernard, Feltner Help Albuquerque End Streak

Round Rock, TX - The Albuquerque Isotopes took a pair of commanding leads, only to see the Round Rock Express rally back both times, but the visitors staved off the final threat for a 10-7 win Friday night at Dell Diamond. With the victory, Albuquerque has snapped its four-game losing skid.

Center fielder Wynton Bernard led the way for the Topes by going 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and a two-run triple in the ninth.

Albuquerque (6-10) immediately got on the scoreboard as Tim Lopes led off the contest with a single, swiped second base and scored on Ryan Vilade's RBI double. Two batters latter, D.J. Peterson connected on his 200th home run as a professional, a two-run blast to give the Isotopes a 3-0 lead.

After Bernard hit his first homer in the second, the Topes continued to flex their muscles when Carlos Pérez and Brian Serven each added a solo shot to make it 6-0 after three.

With the offense humming, starting pitcher Ryan Feltner was dominating. Feltner struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced and had 10 punchouts through four. The right-hander did not allow his first knock until the fifth and improved to 2-0 by firing five frames of two-hit, one-run ball.

Round Rock stormed back in the next two innings, punctuated by a three-run homer from Yohel Pozo in the sixth to cut Albuquerque's lead to 6-5.

The Isotopes, however, started to pull away again thanks to Bernard. The hitting star on this night added a two-run homer in the eighth and a two-run triple in the ninth that proved to be valuable insurance.

A two-run single by Bubba Thompson cut the Express' deficit to 10-7 in the ninth, and they loaded the bases with one out, but J.D. Hammer was able to strike out the final two batters on full-count pitches to preserve Albuquerque's win.

Topes Scope:

- Bernard's two homers marked the second multi-homer game of his professional career; he also hit two for the Isotopes last year on June 27 vs. Tacoma.

- Bernard registered the first multi-homer contest for an Isotopes player since Alan Trejo on Sept. 24 vs. Reno.

- Albuquerque went deep five times in a game for the first time since an 8-6 win at Sugar Land on Sept. 19.

- Prior to Feltner tonight, the last Isotopes starting pitcher to record double-digits in strikeouts was Tim Melville, when he picked up 10 on July 28, 2019 vs. Salt Lake.

- Albuquerque pitching struck out 17 batters, their most since they fanned 18 Sacramento batters in a 17-inning game on May 10, 2015. It was the most punchouts in a nine-inning contest since they had 17 at El Paso on May 12, 2014.

- The Isotopes had several offensive highs in a road game for the season: 10 runs, 12 hits, and five homers. Their previous high for runs scored in a game away from Albuquerque this year had been six.

- Pitcher Jake Bird and manager Warren Schaeffer were ejected after Round Rock's Yohel Pozo was hit by a pitch in the ninth. It was Schaeffer's first ejection in 146 games as Albuquerque skipper.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to make it two wins in a row Saturday when they visit Round Rock in game five of the six-game series. Right-hander Frank Duncan (0-0, 18.78) will attempt to get on track for the Isotopes, who are slated to be opposed by Express righty Kohei Arihara (0-1, 5.25). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 MT (6:05 CT).

