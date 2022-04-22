Espinal strikes out 9, Pereda plates 4 in late-surge victory

April 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by a four-run seventh, the Sacramento River Cats (8-7) came back to defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-5) on Thursday night to break their three-game slide.

Down 2-1 in the seventh, first baseman Jason Krizan ignited the rally with a leadoff single. After third baseman Wyatt Mathisen walked and second baseman Luke Williams singled to load the bases, left fielder Ka'ai Tom tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda, who plated the River Cats' first run in the fifth, fouled off three pitches before he lined a go-ahead two-run ground-rule double. Pereda finished the day 3-for-4 with a run and four RBIs, and also threw out a runner trying to steal in the first inning.

Two batters later, center fielder Bryce Johnson extended the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single.

The River Cats added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth when Tom lined a single to right field to score Mathisen and Williams, and Pereda knocked in his fourth run of the day with an RBI single.

Sacramento right-hander Raynel Espinal was excellent on the mound outside of two solo home runs. The starter struck out a season-high nine in 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks.

Righty Corey Oswalt (1-1) picked up where Espinal left off, striking out four with two walks and a home run surrendered in 3.0 innings.

Right-hander Jakob Junis (0-1, 8.74) looks to make it two in a row with a win on Friday. He'll take on right-hander Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 1.69) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Williams had a solid first game for Sacramento, going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs, and a stolen base.

The Dodgers scored all three runs on solo home runs, with center fielder Drew Avans hitting the first, and shortstop Andy Burns blasting two.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.