Dubin and Bielak Get Space Cowboys Back in Win Column at Tacoma

April 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(TACOMA, Wash.) - Behind stellar efforts from Shawn Dubin and Brandon Bielak, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys went on to a 6-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Dubin got the start and struck out the first five batters he faced, topping out at 97 mph. Following a pair of scoreless innings from Dubin, Bielak followed with four scoreless frames of his own. Bielak struck out five batters and allowed three hits through his piggyback relief effort.

Dubin has yet to allow a run while surrendering just one hit and striking out 11 batters through his first three appearances of the season (5 IP). Bielak has allowed just one run through his last two outings (8 IP), striking out 11 through that stretch.

The Space Cowboys created separation with a three-run fourth inning. Michael Papierski and Alex McKenna provided RBI singles and Scott Manea added a sacrifice fly. Papierski finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBI. He got the Space Cowboys on the board with a sacrifice fly in the second and another RBI single in the eighth.

Corey Julks, who's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, delivered an RBI single in the fifth and went 2-for-4, scoring twice.

Tacoma scored their first run on a solo home run from Steven Souza Jr. to lead off the eighth and plated another following a bases-loaded balk. Mason McCoy also added a solo home run in the ninth.

Peter Solomon is slated to get the start for the Space Cowboys at 9:05 p.m. on Friday, with Tacoma scheduled to send Darren McCaughan to the mound.

