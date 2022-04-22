Garrett Drives in Two in 6-2 Aces Loss to Salt Lake

April 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A two-run single from Stone Garrett was the lone offensive burst for the Reno Aces (8-8) in a 6-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (9-7) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Salt Lake's Cesar Valdez was the first opposing pitcher to toss a complete game against the Aces since 2016.

Garrett got the Aces on the board with a two-run broken-bat RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-2. After Garrett's base knock runs became a premium for the Aces for the remaining three innings.

Drew Ellis and Jake Hager both recorded multi-hit games against the Bees.

After allowing three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts, Ryne Nelson (0-2) took the loss.

Relievers Caleb Baragar, Mack Lemieux, and Mitchell Stumpo were on lockdown on the mound. The trio combined for three shutout innings in relief with six strikeouts.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, and extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games.

Drew Ellis: 2-for-4, 2B, R, and extended his hitting streak to four games.

Jake Hager: 2-for-4, R, and extended hitting streak to two games.

Mack Lemieux: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K's.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.