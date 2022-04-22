Space Cowboys Game Notes

DOUBLE THE DE GOTI: Alex De Goti hit his sixth double of the season Thursday night, which is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead. De Goti is also tied for second with two triples and tied for fourth with 10 walks.

PUNCHIES: The Space Cowboys pitching staff leads Minor League Baseball with 173 strikeouts. The next-closest Pacific Coast League team is Sacramento (154 SO).

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

