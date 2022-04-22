OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-5) at Sacramento River Cats (8-7)

Game #16 of 150/Road #10 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 1.69) vs. SAC-LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-1, 4.05)

Friday, April 22, 2022 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their road series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers are in the midst of a 12-game road trip and are 5-4 so far, winning five of their last six games.

Last Game: The Sacramento River Cats scored seven runs on nine hits between the seventh and eighth innings, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to an 8-3 defeat Thursday night at Sutter Health Park and snapping the Dodgers' five-game win streak. The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Drew Avans and Andy Burns. OKC still led, 2-1, in the seventh inning when the Sacramento offense came alive. The River Cats plated four runs in the seventh inning, including a go-ahead, two-run double by Jhonny Pereda. Burns connected on his second homer of the night in the top of the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Sacramento responded with three more runs and five more hits in the bottom of the inning. Ka'ai Tom knocked a two-run single, and Pereda followed with another RBI hit.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryan Pepiot (0-0) makes his team-leading fourth start of the season tonight...He allowed his first runs of the season in his last start April 16 in El Paso, allowing two runs and four hits over 3.0 innings. He issued one walk and had a season-high seven strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 8-4 win...He received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season against Albuquerque. He threw a total of 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, three walks and seven strikeouts. He held the Isotopes 1-for-25 over the two games...Pepiot entered the season tabbed as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Both publications also rank him as the second-best pitching prospect in the organization...In 2021, Pepiot started the season with Double-A Tulsa and appeared in 15 games (13 starts) with the Drillers, posting a 3-4 record with a 2.87 ERA and 81 strikeouts before appearing in 11 games (nine starts) with OKC to end the season. He was promoted July 31, reaching Triple-A after just 28 career games (23 starts)...Overall, Pepiot encountered some struggles in his first taste of Triple-A, going 2-5 with a 7.13 ERA, .305 BAA and 1.80 WHIP...Pepiot is entering his fourth season in the Dodgers organization after being selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the highest-drafted player in program history.

Against the River Cats: 2022: 2-1 2021: 2-4 All-time: 44-50 At SAC: 23-23 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their first of two series this season...The teams are playing in Sacramento for the first time since the 2018 season. The teams also played series against one another in 2019 and 2021, but both series took place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC...Last season, the River Cats won the May 13-18 series, 4-2. They outscored the Dodgers, 40-20, and outhit OKC, 55-38...Zach Reks led OKC with eight hits, including a double and two homers, and recorded four RBI, four walks and scored six runs...In two appearances, reliever Darien Núñez held the River Cats to one hit and tallied 11 strikeouts over 6.0 IP...In the teams' last series in Sacramento, OKC won the set, 2-1...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, Sacramento has a 14-12 edge in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Five Hole: Including last night, each of OKC's last three five-game win streaks have fallen short of reaching six straight wins, going back through last season. The Dodgers last won six consecutive games July 18-24, 2019...During the most recent five-game winning streak, the Dodgers outscored opponents, 42-18, and outhit opponents, 58-39. They trailed in three separate half-innings, tying the game or taking the lead in their next at-bat each time. They also held a lead in 39 of 45 innings before Thursday night....On Thursday, the Dodgers did hold a lead in 4.5 of the nine innings but trailed the final 2.5 innings. They were outhit, 11-5.

First Offense: After scoring at least nine runs in three straight games and eight runs eight times in the previous 11 games, the Dodgers' offense matched its season lows with three runs and five hits Thursday night. Despite the dip in production, OKC's 107 runs scored, 152 hits and .288 batting average lead all 30 Triple-A teams. The Dodgers are the only Triple-A team with more than 100 runs scored to start 2022...The Dodgers were held 1-for-10 with runners on base and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, signifying the first time this season they did not get a hit with RISP during a game. Entering last night, the Dodgers batted .346 (45x130) with runners in scoring position over the previous 11 games.

Disco Inferno: Andy Burns hit his first two home runs of the season last night with solo shots in the fourth and eighth innings. He became the third OKC player with a multi-homer game this year, following Ryan Noda (April 10 vs. Albuquerque) and Jason Martin (April 16 at El Paso). It was Burns' fourth multi-homer game of his U.S. career and his first game with two homers since Aug. 17, 2019 with Triple-A Buffalo against Durham...Over his last four games, Burns is 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits and five RBI. He also has four walks and four runs scored during the stretch.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar had Thursday off, but on Wednesday reached base three times with a double and two walks. He finished the game with two RBI and two runs scored. During the current road trip, Pillar is 10-for-23 (.435) with five extra-base hits, 12 runs scored and eight RBI. He's reached base safely in 19 of 34 plate appearances, recording eight walks and one HBP while not striking out once...He has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 15-for-39 (.385) with three homers, two triples, two doubles, 12 RBI and a PCL-best 16 runs scored...Pillar has reached base in all 12 of his games to start the season and is tied for the fourth-longest on-base streak in the league...In addition to runs scored, he ranks among PCL top-five leaders in OBP (.474 - 2nd), triples (2 - T-2nd), RBI (12 - T-3rd), walks (10 - T-4th) and OPS (1.172 - 5th).

No Diggity, Noda: Despite being held without a hit for a second straight game, Ryan Noda drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 14 games - tied for longest in the PCL this season with Sugar Land's David Hensley and Reno's Stone Garrett. His .508 on-base percentage and 13 walks pace the PCL. He also ranks among the league's top five players in RBI (12 - T-3rd), OPS (1.181 - 4th), hits (18 - T-4th), homers (4 - T-4th), AVG (.367 - T-5th) and total bases (33 - T-5th)...He had a 10-game hitting streak April 7-19 - tied for the longest in the league this season. He went 17-for-37 (.459) during the streak with three doubles and four homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. He also had seven walks and six multi-hit games during the run. It marked the second-longest hitting streak of Noda's career, only bested by a 12-game streak with Single-A Lansing May 29-June 13, 2018.

Walk On By: After matching their season-high mark with 10 walks Wednesday, OKC drew five more walks Thursday, including two by Drew Avans. The team's 81 total walks this season lead all of Triple-A, as does its .385 on-base percentage. OKC has at least five walks in five of the last seven games and in 10 of their first 15 games of 2022. The Dodgers finished the 2021 season second in Triple-A West with 519 walks and third in the Pacific Coast League in 2019 with 573 walks...On the other hand, OKC issued three walks or less for a second straight game and for the sixth time in the last eight games last night. The Dodgers had allowed a season-low two walks Wednesday, including none over the first eight innings. OKC's 69 walks allowed this season are third-most in the PCL.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas singled and drew a walk yesterday as he has now hit safely in a season-best five straight games (6x20). He also has three walks, four runs scored and three RBI during the stretch...His 10 walks are tied for fourth-most in the league and his 11 runs scored are tied for seventh. Over his first 14 games, he has 15 hits, including three doubles, a triple and two homers along with nine RBI.

Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez was ejected in the first inning last night after he was given an automatic third strike while leading off the game. As a result, his six-game hitting streak and 12-game on-base streak both ended...Over his last seven games, Alvarez is 10-for-27 (.370). He has hit safely in 11 of his 13 games overall this season, batting .360...His 18 total hits and 13 runs scored are both tied for second among OKC players...He ranks among the league's top five players in runs (13 - T-3rd), triples (2 - T-2nd), hits (18 - T-4th) and OBP (.458 - 4th).

Big Flies: The Dodgers hit at least three home runs in a game for the fourth time this season Thursday and they have homered in a season-best six straight games. The Dodgers have hit a homer in 11 of their last 13 games and the team's 22 homers are second-most in the PCL behind league-leading Reno's 28 home runs. Andy Burns hit his first two homers of the season and Drew Avans hit his first homer of the season in last night's game. Nine different OKC players have now homered this season, including seven who have hit two or more homers and five who have hit three or more homers...The Dodgers did not allow a home run last night, marking the third time in the last five games OKC has kept an opponent inside the park. The Dodgers had allowed five homers by the River Cats over the first two games in Sacramento this series.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers' five-run defeat Thursday was the team's largest losing margin of the season. It was the first time in 2022 the team lost a game by more than two runs...Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle made his second appearance with OKC last night. He pitched the sixth inning and retired the side on a total of five pitches, recording two flyouts and a strikeout...Tomás Telis is 8-for-18 over his four-game hitting streak with three RBI and three runs scored.

