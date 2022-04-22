Pair of Late Bombs Lift Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit two home runs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday to break a late tie and then held on in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Las Vegas Aviators 6-5. The win snapped El Paso's five-game losing streak.

The game was tied 3-3 from the fifth inning until the ninth inning when Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run and C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run homer for the Chihuahuas. Thompson's home run was his sixth of the year, the second-most this season in the Pacific Coast League. Las Vegas left runners at third base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens allowed three earned runs in five innings, his first runs allowed this season. Scholtens began his season with 15 scoreless innings. Chihuahuas designated hitter Aderlin Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI, moving his RBI total to 12, which is third-most in the PCL.

Team Records: El Paso (7-8), Las Vegas (8-7)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 11.57) vs. Las Vegas LHP Jared Koenig (0-1, 3.72). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

