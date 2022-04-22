Dodgers Overwhelmed by Sacramento Late

The Sacramento River Cats scored seven runs on nine hits between the seventh and eighth innings, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to an 8-3 defeat Thursday night at Sutter Health Park and snapping the Dodgers' five-game win streak. The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Drew Avans and Andy Burns. OKC still led, 2-1, in the seventh inning when the Sacramento offense came alive. The River Cats plated four runs in the seventh inning, including a go-ahead, two-run double by Jhonny Pereda. Burns connected on his second homer of the night in the top of the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Sacramento responded with three more runs and five more hits in the bottom of the inning. Ka'ai Tom knocked a two-run single, and Pereda followed with another RBI hit.

Of Note:

-Going back to last season, each of the Dodgers' last three five-game win streaks have fallen short of reaching six consecutive wins. The Dodgers had outscored their opponents, 42-18, during the win streak. The five-run loss marked the first time this season the Dodgers lost a game by more than two runs.

-The Dodgers matched their season lows with three runs and five hits. Entering Thursday, the Dodgers had scored at least nine runs in three straight games.

-Andy Burns hit his first two home runs of the season, with solo shots in the fourth and eighth innings. He became the third OKC player with a multi-homer game this year, and it was his first game with two homers since Aug. 17, 2019 with Triple-A Buffalo against Durham. Over his last four games, Burns is 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits and five RBI.

-Drew Avans hit his first home run of the season with a solo blast in the third inning, giving the dodgers a 1-0 lead. Avans also drew two walks during the game.

-Ryan Noda was held hitless for the second straight game but drew a walk, extending his on-base streak to 14 games - tied for longest in the PCL this season.

-OKC starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez turned in another strong outing and allowed only one unearned run over five innings. He held Sacramento without a hit until a fly ball was lost in the lights with one out the fifth inning, resulting in a double. Ramírez gave up two hits and one walk with five strikeouts, retiring 15 of 18 batters faced. In his last two starts combined, Ramírez has allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits over 10 innings.

-Rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle made his second appearance with OKC. He pitched the sixth inning and retired the side on a total of five pitches, recording two flyouts and a strikeout.

What's Next: The Dodgers will look to start a new winning streak when they continue their series in Sacramento at 8:45 p.m. Central Friday night. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

