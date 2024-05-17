Space Cowboys Slow Isotopes, 5-2

Albuquerque, NM - Entering Thursday, the Isotopes bats had put up 54 runs and 87 hits on the scoreboard in their previous seven games. However, this chilly, damp evening belonged to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys pitching staff. A.J. Blubaugh and four relievers combined to limit Albuquerque to just one earned run in a 5-2 triumph over the Isotopes.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes streak of 65 consecutive games with an extra-base hit came to an end. It was the first time they have been held to only singles since Aug. 27, 2023 at Oklahoma City. This marked the fifth-longest stretch in team history.

- Sugar Land's pitching staff recorded 15 strikeouts, tied for second-most in a game by Albuquerque hitters this season (also: March 29 vs. El Paso). Their most was 16, on April 6 at OKC.

- Coco Montes was 2-for-4, registering his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the campaign. Montes is 16-for-31 with five doubles, two homers and nine RBI over his last seven contests. Additionally, he has produced four consecutive multi-hit efforts for the first time since exactly one year ago: May 12-16, 2023.

- Willie MacIver stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI single. In his last five starts, MacIver is 10-for-17 with a triple, home run, five RBI and four multi-hit games.

- Connor Kaiser (2-for-4) reached the multi-hit column for the fourth time in 2024 and first since April 23 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Nolan Jones was the designated hitter as he continued his rehab assignment, finishing 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. It was the second time he has drawn two free passes this season (also: April 5 vs. TB).

- Michael Toglia has struck out in six of his last nine plate appearances. He has failed to record a hit in back-to-back contests with the Isotopes for the first time since June 7-8, 2023 against Sugar Land.

- Grant Lavigne fanned three times for the fourth time in his last nine games, dating back to May 5 vs. Round Rock. However, Lavigne has also produced a .286/.342/.543 slash line during the stretch.

- Starting pitcher Josh Rogers worked 6.1 frames, but allowed nine hits and five runs, including a solo clout to Cooper Hummel. Despite Rogers working into the seventh inning in three consecutive starts (first time since May 2018 with Triple-A Scranton), he has taken the loss in all. Tonight marked the sixth time this season an Isotopes pitcher has surrendered nine hits. The most in a start is 10 (Kauffmann, April 10 vs. SUG).

- For the second time this season, Blubaugh delivered a sterling performance at Isotopes Park. He permitted just an unearned tally in his 5.1 frames, after tossing 5.0 scoreless innings during his Triple-A debut April 11. The only other opposing starter to work a minimum of five frames without giving up an earned run was Round Rock's Gerson Garabito (May 4). Additionally, Blubaugh relented just two hits for the second consecutive outing in Albuquerque, a season-low for any hurler (min 5 IP). His eight strikeouts were second most by a pitcher against the Isotopes (most: Shaun Anderson, 10 on May 5 vs. Round Rock).

- Tonight's game ended with a 5-2 final score in favor of Sugar Land, exactly as was the case on April 11 when Rogers and Blubaugh faced off in the Duke City.

- Sugar Land tallied seven extra-base hits, the 13th time Albuquerque has relented at least seven in a contest this year (six times against the Space Cowboys).

- Dugan Darnell was called for a pitch timer violation while on the mound, the ninth infraction handed to Albuquerque in 2024.

On Deck: Baseball Cards will be given to the first 1,000 fans on Friday night, courtesy of GameTime Sports Cards & Collectibles. Gates open at 5:30 pm with first pitch slated for 6:35. Right-handed pitcher Thomas Ponticelli is slated to start for the Isotopes, against Express southpaw Colton Gordon.

