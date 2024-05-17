Chihuahuas Fall to Aviators, 7-3

May 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas took an early 2-0 lead Thursday night in Las Vegas but lost to the Aviators 7-3. The Aviators have won the first three games of the series and the Chihuahuas have dropped four in a row overall.

Chihuahuas second baseman Matthew Batten went 3-for-5 with a double. It was his second straight three-hit game, his fourth straight multi-hit game and it extended his hitting streak to nine games. Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-3 with a 449-foot solo home run. Ornelas also homered on Thursday. It was the third time this season a Chihuahuas player homered in back-to-back games.

El Paso's other two runs came on RBI singles in the first inning by Nate Mondou and Graham Pauley. Mondou walked three times to tie his season high. The Aviators' catchers have caught six Chihuahuas runners trying to steal through the first three games of the series.

Team Records: El Paso (17-25), Las Vegas (21-21)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-3, 4.55) vs. Las Vegas TBD. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

