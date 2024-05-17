Micheladas de Reno Shut Out by Chupacabras de Round Rock in 14-0 Defeat.
May 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Round Rock, Tex. - The Micheladas de Reno (20-22) were shut out by the Chupacabras de Round Rock (23-18) in a 14-0 loss on Friday night at Dell Diamond.
Kyle Garlick and Andres Chaparro both notched two hits in the contest. Chaparro is now slashing .348/.437/.595 with nine home runs with 34 RBI while Garlick is hitting .268/.349/.500 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
Reno will look to jump back into the win column in Saturday's doubleheader against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT at Dell Diamond.
Aces Notables
Andres Chaparro: 2-for-4
Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4
Austin Pope: 1.0 IP, 1 K
Reno is amid a two-week road trip with stops in Texas and Oklahoma. The Aces will return to Northern Nevada on Tuesday, May 28th, when they host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The first pitch for the series opener at Greater Nevada Field is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
