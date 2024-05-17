Blake Snell Scheduled to Pitch Tonight for Sacramento

May 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Tonight, Cy Young Award winner and left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is scheduled to take the mound at Sutter Health Park on a rehab appearance for the Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Snell, 31, pitched in three games this season for San Francisco prior to going down with injury, going 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA and 12 strikeouts. This will be a continuation of his current rehab assignment, as he pitched four perfect innings with the San Jose Giants (A) on May 12 which included an immaculate inning.

This will be the first time in Sutter Health Park history that the reigning Cy Young Award winner will take the mound, as Snell captured the honor in 2023 with San Diego (NL) by going 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts to just 99 walks. The Seattle native is one of four pitchers in MLB history to win this recognition in both the National League and American League, as he also collected the honor following the 2018 season as a member of Tampa Bay (AL).

With his scheduled start tonight, Snell will be the first reigning Cy Young Award winner to take the mound at Sutter Health Park. He is already one of 11 former Cy Young Award winners to pitch either for or against the River Cats having faced Sacramento on a rehab assignment in the 2022 season as a member of the El Paso Chihuahuas. After tonight, he will join Barry Zito as the only Cy Young Award winners to pitch for Sacramento, and he is currently one of three that have done so after winning the honor (joining Dallas Keuchel and Eric Gagne).

