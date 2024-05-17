Bees Slug Season-High Six Home Runs in Win Over Rainiers

The Salt Lake Bees took home their first win of their road series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night, blasting a season-high six home runs to power their way to a 14-2 victory.

The longball party began for the Bees in the top of the third inning, when Andy Blake went deep on a 1-0 slider from Rainiers starter Dallas Keuchel to give the team its first lead of the night. Jordyn Adams followed this up two innings later by taking a changeup from Keuchel and depositing it just over the wall in right field for his second dinger of the year, and Jack López joined in on the fun in the seventh, tagging his third homer in the last two days and the third of the day off of the former American League Cy Young Award winner.

Salt Lake's offensive onslaught reached a fever pitch in the game's final frame, with the team belting three more home runs to make it a six-pack on the night. The first of these was hit by Adams, who picked up his first two-homer game since June 1, 2023 with another opposite field shot just past the foul pole in right. The next one came off the bat of Drew Ellis, with the second baseman launching a fastball from reliever Sammy Peralta 399 feet to left field for his first homer as a Bee. Finally, López capped things off with a three-run shot to increase the Bees' lead to 12, making it back-to-back games with multiple home runs for him.

All of this made life a lot easier for Salt Lake starter Brett Kerry, who managed to record his third quality start in five outings since joining the team in late April. The reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week finished seven full innings, surrendering just two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five Rainiers hitters. Kerry got stronger as the game went on, not allowing any runs after the fourth while retiring 10 batters in a row at one point. After the righty's day was done, Bryan Shaw and Ryan Langford took things to the finish line, with each working perfect innings to seal the deal for the Bees.

The Bees will now look to even up the series against Tacoma on Friday night, with Houston Harding set to take the ball for an 8:05 p.m. start.

