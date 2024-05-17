Long Ball Sinks Rainiers

May 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-19) allowed six home runs, dropping game three of the series to the Salt Lake Bees (17-24) by a score of 14-2, Thursday at Cheney Stadium.

Jason Vosler got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second inning, giving Tacoma an early 1-0 lead. Andy Blake answered with a two-run home run in the top of the third, giving Salt Lake a 2-1 lead.

That was just the beginning of the scoring for the Bees, as they went on to score in five of the next six innings. Both teams put a run on the board in the fourth, as Zach Humphreys used an RBI single to make it 4-1 and Vosler doubled in a run, bringing Tacoma's deficit back to two.

From there, however, it was all Salt Lake. The Bees scored two runs in the fifth on a home run from Jordyn Adams and again in the seventh on a solo shot from Jack Lopez. Up 6-2, Salt Lake padded their lead with two more runs in the eighth.

They poured it on in the ninth, scoring six runs on three home runs to bring their lead to 12, at 14-2. That is where the game would stay, as Tacoma went quietly in their half of the inning.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cade Marlowe extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-4 out of the three-hole. Jason Vosler led the way for the Rainiers offensively, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a home run and both runs batted in. Tacoma allowed a season-high six home runs tonight. Their previous season high of home runs allowed in a single game was four back on April 30 against Sacramento.

Tacoma and Salt Lake continue their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

