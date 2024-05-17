Chupacabras Attack Micheladas for 14-0 Win

May 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Chupacabras de Round Rock (23-18) shutout the Micheladas de Reno (20-22) by a final score of 14-0 at Dell Diamond on Friday night. Round Rock now has taken two of three games in the six-game series.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (3-0, 0.61) took home the victory after 3.0 shutout frames where he allowed one hit and struck out two. Reno starter LHP Tommy Henry (1-1, 4.96) earned a loss after giving up four runs on five hits and three walks with five punch outs across 5.0 innings of work.

Along the Train Tracks:

* The Chupacabras de Round Rock jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an opposite field blast by LF Dustin Harris that scored RF Sandro Fabian. * Round Rock doubled its advantage to 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning after its second two-run homer of the night, this time by CF Jose Barrero, plated 2B Matt Duffy. * Round Rock took a 12-0 lead after six frames. Barrero added his third RBI of the game, drawing a bases loaded walk to bring home 1B Blaine Crim. SS Jonathan Ornelas drove in C Sam Huff and 2B Jax Biggers on a single up the middle. Fabian launched a no-doubt grand slam to left field to continue the onslaught. In his second plate appearance of the inning, Crim plated Harris on a single to round out the eight-run inning. * Fabian added an RBI triple to his tally in the bottom of the seventh inning which gave him five RBI on the night. Harris plated Fabian on a ground out to make it 14-0 in favor of Round Rock.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Starter RHP Johnny Cueto made his E-Train debut. The 16-year MLB veteran went 4.0 shutout innings, allowing just four hits on 63 pitches. Cueto's last start at the Triple-A level was July 8, 2023, when he was pitching for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the Miami Marlins organization. * Cueto, RHP Reid Birlingmair, RHP Aidan Anderson and LHP Jimmy Robbins combined for the shutout. This was the second shutout for the Express this season and the first since April 25. * The Chupacabras tallied three long balls. LF Dustin Harris and CF Jose Barrero each clubbed a two-run home run during the first two innings before RF Sandro Fabian launched a grand slam in the sixth. * Fabian fell a double shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a grand slam and 5 RBI. * The eight runs scored in the sixth inning tied a season-high for Round Rock. They scored eight runs in the third inning against Las Vegas on May 9.

Next up: Round Rock and Reno continue their six-game series at Dell Diamond with a doubleheader on Saturday. Express RHP Gerson Garabito (1-2, 2.21) is scheduled to start the first game on Saturday up against Aces RHP Humberto Castellanos (3-1, 5.74). In Game 2, Round Rock is scheduled to send RHP Owen White (0-2, 5.70) to the mound while the Aces haven't announced a starter for the second game. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 4:30 p.m. CT with Game 2 set to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2024

