OKC Blanked by River Cats, 8-0

May 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club fell behind early and never recovered as they lost, 8-0, to the Sacramento River Cats Thursday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento (25-17) got out to an early lead with a RBI single from Major League rehabber Jorge Soler before Hunter Bishop swatted a two-run homer to make it 3-0 in the first inning. The River Cats added another run in the second inning, and Trenton Brooks hit a solo shot in the third inning to make it a 5-0 game. The River Cats scored twice more in the sixth inning and one final time in the seventh inning. Oklahoma City (23-19) got its best scoring chance in the eighth with runners on second and third with one out but couldn't capitalize.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City dropped to 3-6 on the team's current road trip, with losses in three straight and in five of the last six games. The offense has been held to a total of nine runs over the six losses.

-OKC was shut out for the third time this season. OKC has not scored for 17 consecutive innings and has scored just one run in the last 26 innings.

-Miguel Vargas reached base four times, collecting a single and three walks. Over his last seven games, Vargas is 9-for-22 (.409) with nine walks.

-Andre Lipcius went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-26 (.385) during that time.

-Outside of Vargas and Lipcius, the OKC offense went 3-for-28 with one walk and 14 strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will try and get their first win of the series when they face the River Cats Friday at Sutter Health Park beginning at 8:45 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

