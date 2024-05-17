Blubaugh Magnificent in 5-2 Space Cowboys' Win

May 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Three early runs were enough for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (27-15) thanks to a brilliant pitching performance in a 5-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (13-29) on Thursday night at Isotopes Park. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here .

Starter RHP AJ Blubaugh (W, 3-0) pitched tremendously, retiring nine of the first 10 Isotopes he faced, notching six strikeouts over his first three frames while giving up just one hit.

The Space Cowboys offense got active in the third inning. Jesús Bastidas led off the inning with a single against LHP Josh Rogers (L, 1-4) and with two outs, Pedro León doubled off the left-field wall to drive in Bastidas, putting Sugar Land up 1-0. A balk moved León to third and Whitcomb dunked a single into left, pushing home another run. David Hensley then blasted an opposite-field RBI double to right center, giving the Space Cowboys a 3-0 lead. Sugar Land tacked on another run in the top of the fourth on a triple from Quincy Hamilton and an RBI groundout by Jacob Amaya.

Blubaugh turned in a scoreless fourth and fifth and returned for the sixth inning. After getting a ground out, Blubaugh departed when Nolan Jones reached base on a walk. RHP Alex Speas entered the game for his second appearance for the Space Cowboys and had a runner reach on an infield single, with the runners advancing to second and third on a throwing error. Albuquerque's Sam Hillard brought one home on a single to cut Sugar Land's lead to 4-1, but Speas K'd the next two hitters to maintain the Space Cowboys lead.

For the evening, Blubaugh matched a season-high with eight strikeouts, generating 16 swings and misses, including six on his changeup. The righty surrendered just two hits and gave up one unearned run while walking three in 5.1 frames.

Cooper Hummel retrieved the lost run for the Space Cowboys, launching his third home run of the season in the top of the seventh to make it 5-1 Sugar Land. Hummel continues his torrid May, slashing .318/.456/.568/1.024 in 13 games with three homers and eight RBI.

The Isotopes were able to scrape one across off LHP Bryan King in the bottom of the eighth on a walk and a string of hits. RHP Wander Suero (S, 6) came in and shut the door to end the game, striking out two of the three Isotopes he faced to extend his scoreless inning streak to 9.0 innings, dating back to April 23rd.

The Space Cowboys play their fourth game of the series against the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night. LHP Colton Gordon (1-0, 5.40) is set to take the mound opposite RHP Thomas Ponticelli (0-6, 16.13) for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.