Space Cowboys Drop Friday Contest to Salt Lake
September 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys were defeated 8-2 by the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night at Constellation Field, evening the six-game series at 2-2.
Marty Costes got the Space Cowboys out to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second to score Korey Lee.
Salt Lake scored eight unanswered runs on their way to the win. Dylan Thomas led the Bees offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and three walks. Kean Wong went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
The Space Cowboys scored their other run of the evening in the eighth inning. Edwin Diaz hit his first triple since joining the Space Cowboys and came around to score on a fielder's choice off the bat of Corey Julks.
Blake Taylor made his first appearance since being activated from the 60-Day injured list and optioned to the Space Cowboys, tossing a scoreless inning.
The Space Cowboys and Bess will continue their series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field, with 2,000 fans receiving José Urquidy bobbleheads as they enter the game.
Brandon Bielak is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys, with Salt Lake scheduled to start Janson Junk.
