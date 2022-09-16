Las Vegas Triples up Tacoma on Friday, 9-3

September 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (66-73) saw their series against the Las Vegas Aviators (69-70) evened at two games apiece, and slipped to 6-4 on this 12-game road trip after a 9-3 setback on Friday night.

Tacoma took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, when the rehabbing Dylan Moore singled to right field with one out. Moore stole second base and scored when Jonathan Villar ripped a double on the ground to right.

Las Vegas pulled ahead 4-1 with a pair of two-run homers in the first and third innings; Matt Davidson (28) and Jordan Diaz (4) did the damage. It was 5-1 in the fourth when Tacoma native Nate Mondou hit a sac fly.

Still trailing by that score in the sixth, Tacoma tightened things up. Cade Marlowe walked with one out and promptly stole second and third. A batter later Jarred Kelenic lifted a sac fly to the warning track, and the score was 5-2. The Aviators lead was back to four in the home sixth however, when Davidson led off with his second homer of the night, fourth of the series and 29th of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh, two walks led to a Skye Bolt two-run double to left, putting the game away for Vegas at 8-2. Rainiers left-hander Roenis Elias stretched into his longest outing of the year to date, in defeat: 111 pitches (78 strikes), 6.2 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.

The Rainiers went out with some fight in the eighth; Marlowe's two-out RBI double to right scored Forrest Wall (fielder's choice). A Mickey McDonald RBI fielder's choice in the home eighth was the final run of the evening.

The penultimate game of this weeklong series will be on Saturday, at 7:05 PT. LHP Austin Warner is scheduled to start for Tacoma against RHP Mason Miller for Las Vegas, poised to make his Triple-A debut.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.