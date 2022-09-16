Round Rock Snaps Losing Skid with 10-4 Victory over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (75-63) collected their first win of the six-game series at Southwest University Park on Thursday after a 10-4 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (77-60). Round Rock DH Blaine Crim led the offense with an impressive 5-for-5 performance and three runs scored.

Express LHP Kolby Allard (3-3, 5.00) grabbed the night's victory after he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed four runs with three earned runs on six hits, four walks and nine strikeouts. Chihuahuas starter RHP Matt Waldron (3-7, 7.76) was tagged with the loss after his 3.2-inning start included six earned runs on eight hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The E-Train took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. 1B Yohel Pozo doubled and DH Blaine Crim singled to to put runners on the corners. 3B Davis Wendzel hit a sacrifice fly and the Express were on the board.

El Paso responded in the home-half of the second inning with three runs. The Chihuahuas put runners on the corners after 2B C.J. Hinojosa doubled and DH Brett Sullivan singled. C Michael Cantu doubled to score Hinojosa and tie the game at one. After 1B Kyle Martin walked to load the bases, a run scored as LF Jarryd Dale reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error allowed a second run to score on the play.

The Chihuahuas increased their lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning. RF Brandon Dixon hit a solo home run to right field that traveled 390 feet.

Round Rock battled back for a big fourth inning. Pozo and Crim singled to start the frame before CF J.P. Martinez walked to load the bases. SS Ryan Dorow hit into a fielder's choice and cut the lead to 4-2 as Pozo scored. LF Sandro Fabian singled to score two runs and he tied the game at four. Hernandez smacked another single and the Express led 5-4. 2B Ezequiel Duran capped off the scoring in the inning with a double to score Fabian and the E-Train held a 6-4 advantage.

The Express added three more runs in the fifth frame. Crim singled and Wendzel doubled before a Dorow three-run dinger catapulted Round Rock to a 9-4 lead.

The E-Train tacked on an insurance run in the ninth inning. Crim doubled and Martinez tripled to bring the score to 10-4. Express RHP Demarcus Evans tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

DH Blaine Crim became the fifth Express player to put together a five-hit performance this year for the E-Train. The last Round Rock player to accomplish the feat was INF Andy Ibáñez on July 12 at El Paso. OF Steele Walker (May 28 at Albuquerque), C Meibrys Viloria (May 6 at Reno) and OF Leody Taveras (April 8 vs El Paso) also earned five hits in a game this season.

Crim, 1B Yohel Pozo and 2B Ezequiel Duran each had a multi-hit game on Thursday. Pozo had three hits while Duran added two. SS Ryan Dorow posted four RBI on the evening and LF Sandro Fabian had multiple RBI with two.

The Round Rock bullpen of RHP Grant Anderson, LHP Jake Latz and RHP Demarcus Evans did not allow a hit or a run. Anderson tossed 2.0 innings with two strikeouts while Latz and Evans both threw 1.0 inning. Latz collected one strikeout while Evans had two.

Next up: The Express and Chihuahuas will square off at Southwest University Park for game four of the six-game series on Friday night. Round Rock RHP Cole Winn (9-6, 6.12) is scheduled to start up against El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (4-4, 4.32). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

