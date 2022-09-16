Dodgers Earn 6-2 Win Over The Isotopes

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers piled up 13 hits, including home runs by James Outman and Ryan Noda, and received five scoreless innings from starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot to lead to a 6-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The game was scoreless until Outman launched a two-run homer to right field to the put the Dodgers (76-62) in front, 2-0. The Isotopes (59-77) had runners at second and third base with one out in the bottom of the inning, but Pepiot struck out the next two batters to end the inning. In the top of the seventh, Jake Amaya hit a two-run double to make it 4-0. Albuquerque scored one in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single by Wynton Bernard before Dodgers pitcher Beau Burrows induced an inning-ending groundout to strand the bases loaded. Noda led off the eighth inning with a homer, and later with two outs, Tomás Telis added a RBI double. Sam Hilliard homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth inning before Burrows retired the final six batters of the game.

Of Note: -Coupled with a loss by first-place El Paso against Round Rock, the Dodgers got back within 1.0 game of first place in the PCL's East Division. Round Rock currently sits 2.0 games behind El Paso and 1.0 game behind the Dodgers for second place in the division with 12 games remaining this season.

-One day after totaling three runs and nine hits across a doubleheader Wednesday, the Dodgers finished Thursday's game with six runs and 13 hits. They notched six extra-base hits after collecting just two the day prior.

-Thursday's win was just the fourth in the last 14 games for the Dodgers, who entered Thursday having lost four of the previous five games and six of the previous eight games.

-Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot kept the Isotopes scoreless over the first five innings and earned his team-leading ninth win of the season. He allowed four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts while throwing 70 pitches. It was his 10th outing with OKC this season in which he allowed one or no runs and his third game of 5.0 scoreless innings. OKC is now 17-1 in the 18 games he's pitched for the team this season.

-James Outman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, giving him 11 home runs with Oklahoma City and 27 overall this season in the Minors. He homered for the second time in his last four games and collected his third multi-hit game in his last five games.

-Michael Busch tallied a game high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. He has hit safely in 10 of his 13 games in September, going 16-for-47 (.340)...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Busch leads the Dodgers farm system with 141 total hits, while he's tied for second with 29 homers and 98 RBI.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-5 and picked up his 11th triple of 2022 to set a single-season team record during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He had been previously tied with Joaquin Arias, who hit 10 triples in 2006.

-Jake Amaya delivered a two-run double as part of a 1-for-4 performance. He has now hit safely 14 of his last 16 games, going 22-for-56 (.393) with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored.

-Beau Burrows recorded the final eight outs to earn the first save of his career. Burrows allowed one run and two hits over 2.2 innings, with one walk and two strikeouts. He retired the game's final six batters as well as seven of the final eight. Thursday marked the 160th appearance over his eight-year pro career.

What's Next: The Dodgers next meet the Isotopes at 8:05 p.m. CT Friday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

