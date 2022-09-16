Chihuahuas Secure 9-3 Win Over Round Rock

Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 9-3 win over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Southwest University Park. Dixon has homered in four consecutive games, one shy of a Chihuahuas' team record, and has hit 10 home runs in his last 14 games.

Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with his league-leading 33rd double of the season for El Paso in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego. Chihuahuas first baseman Kyle Martin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, extending his career-high hitting streak to 13 games.

Five different pitchers threw scoreless outings in the Chihuahuas' bullpen game Friday. The Chihuahuas are now 53-25 when scoring first. El Paso has won 12 of its last 15 games and will finish the night in sole possession of first place by at least one game.

Box Score: Express 3, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (09/16/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (75-64), El Paso (78-61)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Spencer Howard (3-3, 3.58) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-2, 4.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

