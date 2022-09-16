Space Cowboys Hit Trio of Home Runs vs. Salt Lake

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit a trio of home runs Thursday night in a 6-5 loss to the Salt Lake Bees at Constellation Field.

Pedro León, Scott Manea and Corey Julks each homered in the losing effort.

Julks delivered his 27th home run of the year with an opposite-field solo shot in the eighth inning. He leads the Space Cowboys and all Houston Astros minor leaguers in home runs and is tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

León made it a one-run game in the ninth with a solo homer to give him 17 on the year. He also stole his 38th base of the season as well, which places him third in the PCL. León is the only Triple A player with at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases this year.

Manea hit the first of the three home runs with a solo shot to left field in the seventh. It was his third of the season and first at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys scored the first run of the night on an RBI single from Jake Meyers in the first. They added another in the second on a sacrifice fly from Edwin Diaz.

Salt Lake broke through with a three-run fifth, which included a two-run single from Kean Wong. Monte Harrison helped pad the lead with a solo home run in the seventh, giving him nine on the season.

The Space Cowboys lead the six-game series 2-1 as the two teams head into game four at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys are scheduled to start Forrest Whitley, with Salt Lake turning to righty Cesar Valdez.

