Chihuahuas Down Express in Game Four of the Series

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (75-64) fell short at Southwest University Park on Friday night by a final score of 9-3 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (78-61).

Express RHP Cole Winn (9-7, 6.31) collected the loss after 5.1 innings with eight runs, while six were earned, on 10 hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Chihuahuas reliever RHP Moises Lugo (1-0, 3.52) picked-up the win after 1.0 frame with two earned runs on three hits.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso 3B Eguy Rosario doubled to start the second inning. After he stole third base, LF Taylor Kohlwey singled into center field and gave the Chihuahuas a 1-0 advantage.

The Express scored twice after three consecutive one-out hits in the second inning. RF Elier Hernandez singled and crossed home when LF Ezequiel Duran doubled. DH Yohel Pozo put the E-train in front at 2-1 when he doubled home Duran.

The Chihuahuas barked back in the home-half of the inning. A leadoff single from SS Matthew Batten was followed by a 383-foot blast to left field from RF Brandon Dixon and El Paso led 3-2.

The biggest frame of the night for the Chihuahuas came in the fifth inning. CF Thomas Milone walked and Batten reached base on a fielding error that advanced Milone to third base. Dixon doubled to right field to score Milone and extend the lead at 4-2. C Brett Sullivan added another run on a single as Dixon advanced to third base. A one-out ground out for LF Taylor Kohlwey increased the lead to 6-2.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim singled with one-out in the sixth inning. 3B Andy Ibáñez doubled to advance Crim to third base. SS Davis Wendzel scored Crim on a ground out and the Express trailed 6-3.

The El Paso lead grew to 8-3 in the home-half of the sixth. After a solo home run from 1B Kyle Martin, DH Michael Cantu singled. Sullivan delivered a two-out double to right field and scored Cantu.

Cantu singled for El Paso to open the eighth inning. PR Reinald Ilarraza entered and stole second base. He came around and touched home on a Batten single as the Chihuahuas led 9-3. El Paso closed out the night with a scoreless ninth frame.

E-Train Excerpts:

The Express bullpen of RHP Ryder Ryan, LHP Lucas Jacobsen and RHP Daniel Robert allowed only one run on Friday. The E-Train bullpen has given up only two runs in their last 9.0 innings on the hill. Ryan went 0.2 scoreless innings with one hit and one strikeout. Jacobsen tossed 1.0 scoreless frame while Robert tossed 1.0 inning with one earned run on two hits and one walk.

The Express are now 3.0 games back of first-place El Paso with only 11 games remaining. The Oklahoma City Dodgers won tonight to remain only 1.0 game back in second place.

Next up: The Express and Chihuahuas will meet in game five of the series at Southwest University Park on Saturday night. Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Spencer Howard (3-3, 3.58) is scheduled to start up against El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-2, 4.08). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

