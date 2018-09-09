Southern Maryland Rallies For Split

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs erased an early 4-0 deficit on a three-run homer by Cory Vaughn and two-run double by Edwin Garcia to defeat the host Lancaster Barnstormers, 6-5, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Earlier, Nate Reed and Huascar Brazoban combined on a four-hit shutout as the Barnstormers took the opener, 4-0.

The split kept the Barnstormers four games ahead of the York Revolution in the wild card race. The Barnstormers own the tiebreaker, and the magic number dropped to three. Sugar Land's magic number to win the second half and open the wild card slot remained at three as well

Lancaster struck for all four of its runs in the second game in the bottom of the second inning. A wild pitch allowed the first run to score. Darian Sandford and Blake Gailen picked up RBI singles off Shane Watson, and Tyler Bortnick scampered home with a fourth run on a delayed steal of third and throwing error by catcher Jose Gonzalez.

Spot starter Stephen Johnson took that 4-0 lead into the fourth inning but quickly ran into trouble. Frank Martinez led off with a singled lined into center field, and Angelys Nina worked out a walk. Vaughn followed with his blast to the hill in left, his 18th homer of the season, to narrow Lancaster's lead to 4-3.

Dan Carela issued back-to-back one out walks in the top of the fifth. Martinez bounced into a 5-4 force out, but a passed ball allowed Devon Rodriguez to cross the plate with the tying run.

One inning later, Garrett Granitz (1-1) walked the two batters he faced. Matt Marksberry took over and picked up a pair of quick strikeouts, but Garcia laced the first pitch he saw from the left-hander into left center. Sandford's diving try came up short, and the ball rolled deeper into left center and Vaughn and Gonzalez scored the lead runs.

A homer by Bortnick in the bottom of the seventh came up one run short.

Devin Raftery (1-0) worked three hitless innings of relief to record the win. Cody Eppley picked up his 15th save of the season.

In the first game, Reed (12-3) worked the first six innings, never allowing a runner to reach third base. He scattered four singles and walked two. The lefty struck out five.

Brazoban allowed a runner on his own throwing error in the top of the seventh but struck out the next two batters to close out the affair.

Ryan Casteel slammed a two-run homer to the walkway in left in the bottom of the first off Casey Delgado (12-3). Trayvon Robinson followed singles by Gailen and Casteel with a sacrifice fly in the fifth for a 3-0 edge.

K.C. Hobson led off the bottom of the sixth with his ninth homer of the season, a drive clearing the Haller tent in right field.

Lancaster and Southern Maryland are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. Brooks Hall (11-3) and Ty'Relle Harris (1-1) will take the hill for Lancaster against Craig Stem (6-8) and Zac Westcott (0-0). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 12:45.

NOTES: Bortnick also walked three times in the doubleheader to extend his on base streak to 22 games...Casteel has five homers in 10 games and 16 RBI in his last 12...The Barnstormers stole five bases in the doubleheader to reach 237 on the season...They are 27 shy of the league record...Reed has thrown 18 1/3 shutout innings over his last three starts, allowing only eight hits...His ERA for the season dropped to 2.87, third in the league...He is tied for the lead in wins and for fourth in strikeouts...The second game took three hours, five minutes...It was the longest seven-inning game in 'Stormers history by eight minutes.

