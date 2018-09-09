Skeeters Silence Bees Bats To Salvage Series Finale

(New Britain, CT)





(New Britain, CT) - The Sugar Land Skeeters (38-19, 79-41) defeated the New Britain Bees (26-30, 59-60) 1-0 at New Britain Stadium on Sunday afternoon to salvage the finale of a three-game weekend series in the Constitution State. New Britain is shutout offensively in a ballgame by an opponent for the 13th time this season.

New Britain starting pitcher Kyle Simon (8-9) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits (one home run) over seven innings pitched, walking three and striking out two. Sugar Land starting pitcher James Russell (8-4) picked up the win after firing seven scoreless innings on just one hit allowed, walking two and striking out ten.

Sugar Land took a 2-0 lead versus Simon in the top half of the fourth inning by way of a two-run home run off the bat of Juan Silverio, his seventh big fly in 2018. The Skeeters added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to open up a 4-0 advantage, highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Silverio that plated Barrett Barnes and a two-out RBI base knock to the opposite-field in right by Matt Chavez that allowed Derek Norris to cross the plate. The run support was more than enough for Russell, who after issuing a leadoff walk to Darren Ford in the home half of the first went on to retire 21 of the final 23 batters he faced, with the lone New Britain hit given up by the southpaw coming in the home half of the fifth thanks to a Jovan Rosa double just over the third base bag and into the left field corner with two men down, the first of just two hits in the contest overall for the Bees. Despite the loss, Jason Rogers was able to reach base twice in four plate appearances with a pair of walks as the 2018 Liberty Division All-Star extended his on-base streak to seven consecutive games overall, the longest current active streak on the ballclub. Rosa and Angelo Songco had the lone two hits on the day for New Britain in the defeat. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees continue their final 2018 regular season homestand on Tuesday, September 11th when they welcome the Lancaster Barnstormers to New Britain Stadium for a single-admission doubleheader to begin a three-game series in the Hardware City. First pitch in game number one is slated for 5:35 P.M., with the nightcap taking place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest as each matchup in the twin-bill is slated for seven innings of play. Don't miss out on the last BOGO deal of the season! Buy one regular priced ticket, get one FREE when you purchase online, by phone, or at the Bees Box Office.

