Revs and Patriots Rained Out
September 9, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
Sunday's scheduled game between the York Revolution and Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up in York on Friday at 5 p.m. as part of a twinight doubleheader to begin the two teams' scheduled weekend series at PeoplesBank Park.
With Sunday's rainout, the Revs claim a rain-shortened two-game series sweep at Somerset this weekend including a season-high five-run comeback in a wild 10-8 victory on Saturday night.
The Revs return home to continue their late season playoff push on Tuesday when they host the Road Warriors at 6:30 p.m. to kick off what is now a six-game homestand to close the regular season. York is riding a season-high six-game winning streak. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.
